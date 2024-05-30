Newfoundland Broadcasting Co. victim of cyberattack

Unfortunately, like many other individuals and companies, The Newfoundland Broadcasting Company Limited (“NBCL”) – owners and operators of NTV and OZFM experienced a cyber security event recently.

It has not affected the on-air operations of NTV or OZFM. Indeed, NTV and OZFM continue to broadcast and serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador without any interruption.

“Upon discovering this event, we took immediate steps to protect, secure and restore our systems, launched an investigation with outside forensic experts and notified law enforcement,” says Newfoundland Broadcasting COO Lindsey Andrews.

“Based on our findings to date, we have confirmed that the event resulted in unauthorized access to information in parts of our system environment. We are also aware that an unauthorized third party intends to post data online, claiming it is ours,” Andrews says. “With the assistance of cybersecurity experts, we are working diligently to understand how the information was obtained and what information has been exposed. We have a dedicated internal and external team, but this process will take some time.”

We take this incident very seriously and are working diligently to address the situation to mitigate any potential impact on employees and other stakeholders. As a precaution, our current employees have already been notified of the incident and have been offered appropriate support.

NBCL is committed to provide assistance and support as required.