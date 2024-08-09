The Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games begin tomorrow.

The eight day event runs until August 17 in Bay Roberts and surrounding communities.

Young athletes from across the province will showcase their sportsmanship, athleticism, and teamwork through spirited competition in the premiere multi-sport event in the province. Young athletes aged 11 to 18 will compete.

The games take place biannually. This summer there will be 1600 athletes, coaches and managers.

NTV will provide coverage throughout the games.