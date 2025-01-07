Newfoundland and Labrador Enters Driver’s Licence Arrangement with Denmark

Newfoundland and Labrador has officially agreed to a driver’s licence reciprocity arrangement with Denmark which began on January 1, 2025.

Through this arrangement, residents of Denmark will not have to complete additional testing to have their Class 5 driver’s licences recognized in Newfoundland and Labrador. The same applies to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who relocate to Denmark.

The province entered into a similar agreement with Belgium in September and has agreements with other regions including Austria, France, Ireland, Isle of Man, Japan, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Testing requirements can also be waived for people with driver’s licences from elsewhere in Canada, Germany, Ukraine, and the United States.