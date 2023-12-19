New study: 73% of people in Newfoundland and Labrador experienced food insecurity

A new study conducted by the Salvation Army of Canada found that 73% of people in Newfoundland and Labrador have experienced food insecurity in the past year.

This new research from the Salvation Army found that residents of this province are struggling to meet their basic needs with inflation, food affordability and health concerns.

Single parents, caregivers and single-person households are facing the most pressure, demonstrating how these struggles are not felt equally by all Canadians.

The research shows that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians rank food security, managing limited sources, and their mental and physical well-being as top concerns.