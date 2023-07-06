New report proposes strategies to help government create more regulated child care spaces in the province

As thousands of families in the province struggle to find child care, the Jimmy Pratt Foundation has released a new report called ‘Making Space 2023 Roadmap on Early Learning & Childcare’.

The document focuses on five priority areas, to help increase the number of child care spaces available in the province which include retaining the ELCC workforce, building the public system, introducing Junior Kindergarten, leveraging the school system, and developing targeted strategies to increase rural and Indigenous childcare spots.

The foundation says this document is for parents, advocates, educators, policymakers and others who are working towards a universal system of Early Learning and Child Care in Newfoundland and Labrador.

