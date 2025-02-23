News

New recruitment and retention incentive announced for psychologists

Posted: February 23, 2025 10:31 am
By Web Team

SHARE


There is a new initiative to recruit and retain clinical psychologists in the province.

A $50,000 recruitment and retention incentive is available for clinical psychologists who are currently employed by Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services or who accept employment at the health authority with a three-year return-in-service commitment.

Eligibility criteria include health care professionals currently employed or accept employment as a clinical psychologist with NL Health Services, registered and licensed, or eligible to be registered and licensed, as a clinical psychologist with the Newfoundland and Labrador Psychologist Board, and who have not received the Come Home Incentive.  

Individual eligibility will be at the discretion of NL Health Services.

Post Views: 1

Scroll to top