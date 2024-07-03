New Petro-Canada and Orangestore officially opens on province’s west coast

North Sun Energy, a co-ownership between North Atlantic and Petro-Canada, announced the opening of their newest Petro-Canada and Orangestore gas and convenience location in Corner Brook today.

An official ribbon cutting marked the celebration today, with David Button, President of North Sun Energy, and Corner Brook Deputy Mayor, Linda Chaisson, overseeing the ceremonial event.

This new site is North Sun Energy’s first new-build project and the fifth Petro-Canada fuel station in the province. In December 2023, North Sun Energy rebranded four existing North Atlantic fuel stations to Petro-Canada (in St. John’s) while maintaining the popular Orangestore convenience brand anchoring

each location.

We are thrilled to open the first Petro-Canada on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. This is an ideal high traffic location in Corner Brook, adjacent to significant regional facilities and growing residential communities,” said Button. “Our partner on this project, Justin French, has been instrumental in the smooth and successful development and we look forward to welcoming customers to experience the benefits of this ongoing collaboration.”