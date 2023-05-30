New PAL Airlines agreement could mean more routes coming soon

Eastern Canada could see more flights in the near future if all goes to plan with a new deal between PAL Airlines and Air Canada.

The St. John’s-based airline has signed a letter of intent as part of the proposed commercial agreement. The agreement could mean more flights with the proposed addition of six Dash 8-400 air crafts for up to five years.

The routes operated under the Air Canada Express brand would be in addition to PAL’s existing flight schedule.

The agreement will now move to final negotiations between the two parties.