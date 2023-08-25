New Distracted Driving highway signs installed

The provincial government has installed new highway signs across the province reminding motorists of the dangers of distracted driving.

There are changes to penalties under the Highway Traffic Act. The maximum fine for driving without due care and attention is $1,300, the maximum penalties for driving without due care and attention causing bodily harm or death is imprisonment for up to two years, suspension of a driver’s licence for five years and a $26,000 fine.

Nationally, distracted driving is one of the leading causes of collisions, injuries and deaths.

There are many examples of distracted driving including but not limited to using a cell phone, texting, programming a GPS, using the vehicle’s dashboard touchscreen, eating or drinking, personal grooming, interacting with pets, and adjusting the radio.