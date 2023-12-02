New book by Greg Naterer shares gruelling search for his son in B.C. wilderness

A new book announced by Breakwater Books set to release in February, takes readers inside the mind of a father who embarked on a ten-month journey through rugged and remote terrain in British Columbia in search of his missing son titled Called by Mother Earth: An Enduring Search for My Son.

Greg Naterer who was formerly the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at MUN, shares his family’s story as they searched for his son Jordan Naterer in 2020.

25-year-old Jordan left for a hike and overnight camping trip on Thanksgiving weekend 2020. He was reported missing three days later. His remains were found by a hiker on July 7, 2021. The book shares Greg Naterer’s 1,600 km journey on and off trail, guided by mother earth as he navigates grief, time and the mountain wilderness.

The book is set to release on February 27, 2024. All proceeds will go towards the Jordan Naterer Memorial Scholarship in Engineering at Memorial University.