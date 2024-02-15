New area code to be introduced Saturday

The new 879 area code will be introduced in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday.

The new 879 area code will coexist with the current 709 area code. The introduction of this new area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers in the region.

Residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code as of Saturday. Numbers with the new 879 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area code 709.

Existing numbers will keep the same area code and local calling areas remain the same. All local calls will require 10 digits.