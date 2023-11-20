New area code to be introduced next year

Newfoundland and Labrador will be getting a new area code early in the new year.

As of February 17, the new 879 area code will be introduced in the province and will coexist with the current 709 area code.

The new area code will meet the growing demand for new telephone numbers.

Consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code after February 17. The 879 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area code 709.