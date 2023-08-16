NDP wants answers on Long Term Care review

NDP Leader Jim Dinn is calling on government to release the review of Long Term Care that was announced in February to alleviate pressure in hospital emergency rooms. The report was first promised in October of 2022, and review committee members named in February of 2023. Six months later, he says no update has been provided on the review.
Dinn’s call comes as data collected from healthcare professionals working in the provincial health authority shows that on any given day 30 per cent of ER beds are occupied by patients who do not require emergency care, but have no other option to access health care.
“People should not have to take up space in an emergency room because it’s the only option they have when they are in need,” says Dinn. “Families have been waiting for solutions for years. Government must take action to address the crisis they’re perpetuating.”