NDP leader calling on government to “ensure transparency” following June 12 shooting

Provincial NDP Leader Jim Dinn is calling on the Minister of Justice and Public Safety to intervene and, in a statement this morning, “dispel rumours circulating after a Black man was killed and an RNC officer was wounded after an incident on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s June 12.”

Dinn says the choice to withhold information and not confirm the name of the deceased is a failure to ensure that Sudanese, Muslim, Black and other racialized people in this province feel safe.

“We offer our sincere condolences after an individual living in our community is no longer with us, and our hearts go out to the people across our community grieving the loss of someone who at this point has yet to be confirmed dead while the community pieces together rumours that are circulating unchecked,” said Dinn. “We have reached out to the Sudanese and Muslim communities and have spoken with the Black, and other racialized people and the communities since the incident, and we agree that it is unacceptable to be weeks later and the community does not know if their neighbour is missing, or if they were killed in the incident.”

In a letter sent to the Minister of Justice and Public Safety today, Dinn called on the government to intervene and ensure information is provided to racialized communities in the province about the incident.

SIRT-NL is investigating the shooting.