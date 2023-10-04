NDP leader asks Premier to further address “housing crisis”

NDP Leader Jim Dinn has written Premier Andrew Furey, demanding his attention to address the expanding housing crisis in the province.

“What is your government’s plan to address homelessness and provide safe housing for these vulnerable individuals living in tents near the Confederation Building?” asks Dinn. “The housing crisis is not improving. I’m deeply concerned about people facing homelessness this winter, particularly those on the streets. I previously raised this issue in the House of Assembly but received no clear commitment from the government. The situation has worsened. I worry that already vulnerable people will be exposed to the elements and their physical, mental, and emotional well-being will be further undermined.”