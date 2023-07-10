NDP continue to push for community centre in Tessier Park area

With recent concerns of dangers in the Tessier Park neighbourhood, the MHA for the area, Jim Dinn says he has been pushing for more supports in the area, including the addition of a community centre.
Prior to the cabinet shuffle in June, Dinn says he had conversations with Minister John Abbott of intentions to add a community centre to the area, and he’s hopeful those conversations and plans can move forward with a new minister in that role.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS