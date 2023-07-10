NDP continue to push for community centre in Tessier Park area

Marine Atlantic has registered the name of its new vessel which will join the fleet next year. The Crown Corporation says this new vessel name pays tribute to Truth and Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The new vessel name announced today is Ala’suinu – a name that means traveller in Mi’kmaq.

The new energy efficient vessel is expected to enter service in 2024. It will carry roughly 1,000 passengers and also has 146 cabins. The corporations CEO, Murray Hupman says the naming came from consultations with Indigenous groups and was one of a list of potential names that would recognize culture and heritage in a meaningful way.