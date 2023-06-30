Naval Experience Program aimed at encouraging more applicants

The Royal Canadian Navy has created a new program to encourage more candidates experience what the navy has to offer, and the career opportunities that come with it. NTV’s Becky Daley has more.
Poilievre in St. John’s after two day trip to LabradorBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
We hear from Federal Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre who was in St. John's today, after a 2-day trip to Labrador.
Police sending safety reminders for Canada Day long weekendBy Marykate O'Neill — 3 hours ago
A long weekend and good weather usually means more traffic on our highways, and police are sending out a reminder for ways to stay safe this Canada Day weekend. NTV's Marykate O'Neill has the details.
Titan sub recovery company details moment debris was discoveredBy Web Team — 6 hours ago
The company that recovered the wreckage of the Titan submersible held a press conference this afternoon, marking the end of its search efforts.
Pelagic Research Services served as the primary company, to attempt to rescue the Titan submersible. Today, CEO Edward Cassano gave a timeline of events, as the teams conducted 24 hour ROV operations, from June 22nd, to June 27th.
It was just over one week ago now, that the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed all passengers aboard the missing Titan submersible died, following a catastrophic implosion of the vessel. Pieces of the wreckage were offloaded in St. John's Harbour on Wednesday of this week.