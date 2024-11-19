National test of Alert Ready to take place tomorrow

The national emergency alerting system, Alert Ready, is scheduled to issue an emergency test message through television, radio and compatible wireless devices tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 10:45 a.m. (NST) and 10:15 a.m. (AST) in most of Labrador.

Some residents will not receive the test alert on their wireless device due to device compatibility, LTE network connection, cell tower coverage, device software and/or settings.

As Canada’s emergency alerting system, Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts through television, radio and compatible wireless devices. A partnership of federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers, the system ensures residents receive emergency alerts immediately, to take action and to stay safe.

In 2023, the Alert Ready system distributed over 1,000 public emergency alert messages to Canadians.