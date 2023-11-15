National Test of Alert Ready System Sounds Off

A national test of the Emergency Alerting System took place this morning.

Alert Ready issued its emergency test message through television, radio and compatible wireless devises this morning. If you didn’t receive the message on a wireless device, it may be due to device compatibility, network connection or settings. Canada’s emergency alerting system is designed to provide real time, critical and potentially life-saving alerts. In 2022, the Alert Ready system delivered more than 820 public emergency alert messages to Canadians, many of them during forest fire season.