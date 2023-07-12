COVID-19 Health News

National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommending fall COVID-19 boosters

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 12, 2023 at 9:54 am
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it’s been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection says the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

The recommendation came on Tuesday, July 11.

In a statement, NACI said “booster doses in the fall will be formulations updated to target more recent, immune-evasive SARS-CoV-2 variants. Individuals vaccinated with the updated formulation are expected to benefit from a better immune response against these variants compared to current vaccines.”

Both Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna have started the process to get the new formulations of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada.

