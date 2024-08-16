N.L. Public Health finds traces of mpox virus in wastewater, but no confirmed cases in province

Public Health wastewater surveillance has recently detected trace amounts of the mpox virus in Newfoundland and Labrador, but there are no confirmed cases of mpox in the province reported at this time. The detections in the province were not of the same subgroup (clade) of mpox virus that prompted the WHO’s declaration of a public health emergency of international concern.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald held a media briefing Friday.

Public Health says mpox is usually a mild illness, and most people recover on their own after a few weeks. Symptoms can include fever, chills, rash, muscle and joint pain, and exhaustion, and last for two to four weeks. It is spread through close contact with a person with mpox, and sharing clothing, bedding, or common items that have been in contact with body fluids or sores of a person with mpox.

The Imvamune vaccine is available to eligible individuals who are asymptomatic or who have been in close contact with someone exposed to the virus. Please visit the Department of Health and Community Services website for eligibility criteria. Residents are encouraged to contact their health care provider, 811, or public health if they develop symptoms of mpox or if they have had contact with a person with known or suspected mpox.

Individuals that meet the criteria above can book immunization appointments through Public Health Offices. Please refer to the following links for contact information within the appropriate zones:



The spread of mpox can be prevented by:

Maintaining good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, such as covering coughs and sneezes with the bend of your arm and wearing a well-fitting mask.

Limiting contact with others if you have symptoms or as recommended by your health care provider.

Avoiding close physical contact with someone who is infected with or may have been exposed to mpox.

Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and objects in your home, especially after having visitors.

More information on mpox can be found on the Department of Health and Community Services website and the Public Health Agency of Canada website.