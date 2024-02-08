News

N.L. offers help to Nova Scotia following massive snowfall

Posted: February 8, 2024 7:36 pm
By David Salter


Nova Scotians are still digging out  from their own version of Snowmageddon after up to 150 centimetres of snow this week. 

As NTV’s David Salter reports, help may be on the way from this province.

