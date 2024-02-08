N.L. offers help to Nova Scotia following massive snowfall

Nova Scotians are still digging out from their own version of Snowmageddon after up to 150 centimetres of snow this week.
As NTV’s David Salter reports, help may be on the way from this province.
Fish harvesters, processors, politicians and indigenous leaders held a demonstration outside the Federal Department of…
It was 11 years ago today that 20-year-old Josh Miller went missing from the city…
On Saturday, February 10th – the province will welcome the first ever Great Northern Concrete…
The Wahl Show
Go Nitro
NTV News First Edition