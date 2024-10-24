My New St. John’s Expo Event Today

Today, the St. John’s Local Immigration Partnership will host its fourth annual My New St. John’s Expo for newcomers and friends.

The Expo takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the St. John’s Community Market. Admission is free.

The Expo is an opportunity to discover what St. John’s has to offer, connect with community organizations staffed by a diverse group of community leaders, learn about programs and services designed to help you settle in our municipality, and meet new people in your community.