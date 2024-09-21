My New St. John’s Expo Event Next Month

To celebrate Welcome Week in St. John’s, the St. John’s Local Immigration Partnership will be hosting the fourth annual My New St. John’s Expo for newcomers and friends.

The Expo takes place Thursday, Oct. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the St. John’s Community Market. Admission is free.

The expo will be an opportunity for newcomers to discover what St. John’s has to offer, connect with community organizations staffed by a diverse group of community leaders, learn about programs and services designed to help you settle in the municipality, and meet new people in your community.