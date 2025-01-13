Music producer Greg Wells of Trinity Hall loses home, studio to LA wildfires

Music producer Greg Wells, who has a special connection to Newfoundland and Labrador, is one of many celebrities who has lost his home to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Not only did Wells lose his house, but his studio as well.

The Grammy-award winning music producer purchased the former Anglican Church in Winterton, and transformed it into what is now known as Trinity Hall. The arts venue showcases local artists, as well as Scilly Cove Records, an indie record label dedicated to the storytelling and music of Winterton.

In a statement Trinity Hall, Winterton NL’s Facebook page, they state:

“We are deeply saddened to share that our founder Greg, along with his beautiful wife Nina and their children, have lost their home and home studio in the devastating California wildfires. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy. Many have lost homes, businesses, schools and their entire community.

We will be postponing the upcoming Wicked events to a later date. Greg hopes to make a trip to Newfoundland in a month or so to do this event in person. All ticket holders will receive a full refund within 5-7 business days to their original method of payment.

Thank you for your understanding and support during this incredibly difficult time for Greg and his family.”