Murder suspect Ibrahim Hussein arrested by police in Port aux Basques

Murder suspect Ibrahim Hussein was arrested by police in Port aux Basques on Thursday morning. A second male who was travelling with Hussein was also arrested by police.
Hussein was wanted for murder after a shooting in the East end of St. John’s Tuesday night. A 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Watson Street, and the suspect had been believed to be armed and dangerous.
As a result of the investigation, the RNC had requested a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Ibrahim Hussein of St. John’s, on the following charges:
- First Degree Murder
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Careless use of a Firearm
- Breach of release order