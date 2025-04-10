Murder suspect Ibrahim Hussein arrested by police in Port aux Basques

Murder suspect Ibrahim Hussein was arrested by police in Port aux Basques on Thursday morning. A second male who was travelling with Hussein was also arrested by police.

Hussein was wanted for murder after a shooting in the East end of St. John’s Tuesday night. A 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Watson Street, and the suspect had been believed to be armed and dangerous.

As a result of the investigation, the RNC had requested a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Ibrahim Hussein of St. John’s, on the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Careless use of a Firearm

Breach of release order