Murder suspect Ibrahim Hussein arrested by police in Port aux Basques

Posted: April 10, 2025 12:10 pm
By Web Team

Murder suspect Ibrahim Hussein was arrested by police in Port aux Basques on Thursday morning. A second male who was travelling with Hussein was also arrested by police.

Hussein was wanted for murder after a shooting in the East end of St. John’s Tuesday night. A 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Watson Street, and the suspect had been believed to be armed and dangerous.

As a result of the investigation, the RNC had requested a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Ibrahim Hussein of St. John’s, on the following charges:

  • First Degree Murder
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Careless use of a Firearm
  • Breach of release order
