MUN’s Labrador Campus launches unique undergraduate program

Memorial University’s Labrador Campus has launched a new program. The Bachelor of Arctic and Subarctic Interdisciplinary Studies (BASIS) Program will accept its first cohort in this fall.

The program is northern-based, northern-focused and Indigenous-led. It will provide students with the opportunity to experience living and studying in the North in an interdisciplinary environment, focusing on topics of importance and interest to the North.

The program format will follow a unique learning structure, where, instead of semester-based courses, students will immerse themselves in two six-week interdisciplinary modules each semester, with a one-week break in between.