News

Municipalities NL calls for provincial infrastructure plan

By David Salter
Published on July 19, 2023 at 9:14 am

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador is calling for a provincial long-term infrastructure plan to address what they’re calling the significant needs across the province.

MNL President Amy Coady says many communities across the province are having issues – from poor drinking water to dilapidated road infrastructure. Much of the concern is addressed to rural communities.

NTV’s David Salter is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.

Post Views: 39



Scroll to top