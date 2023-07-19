Municipalities NL calls for provincial infrastructure plan

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador is calling for a provincial long-term infrastructure plan to address what they’re calling the significant needs across the province.
MNL President Amy Coady says many communities across the province are having issues – from poor drinking water to dilapidated road infrastructure. Much of the concern is addressed to rural communities.
NTV’s David Salter is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.
-
NTV+ app officially releasedBy Web Team — 1 hour ago
The NTV+ app is now available to download for both Apple and Android free today.
You will have the ability to stream all of NTV’s live newscasts such as Newsday at Noon, First Edition at 5:30 and the award winning NTV Evening Newshour at 6:00 PM, as well as many of NTV’s other programs.
You will also be able to take Newfoundland’s favourite radio station, OZFM, with you, wherever you go! When you download the NTV+ app – you get the OZFM livestream as well. No cable subscriptions or logins required.Post Views: 44
-
Teenagers charged with assault, sexual assault after altercation at field party in TorbayBy Ben Cleary — 31 mins ago
Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm, and an 18-year-old man has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, and more, in connection to an altercation at a field party in Torbay in late May.
On Wednesday, May 31, at 12:18 a.m., the RNC received a report that an altercation had just occurred at a field party in the area of the Torbay Bypass Road. A 17-year-old boy received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old male has been charged with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief with Property Damage
A 17-year-old male has been charged with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Sexual Assault
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief with Property Damage
A 17-year-old male has been charged with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Sexual Assault
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief with Property Damage
All accused individuals have been released to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.Post Views: 37
-
RCMP arrest three people in armed robbery; one man also wanted by policeBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning in Deer Lake. Three people – 28-year-old Jake Williams, 27-year-old Jared Healey, and 25-year-old Brianna Lavers – were arrested. Police are looking to arrest a fourth involved individual, 37-year-old Shane White (pictured above).
At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP responded to the report of a robbery involving a firearm. The victim was assaulted and robbed at gun point while seated in a parked vehicle in a parking lot in Deer Lake. A quantity of drugs, a bank card and an iPad were stolen from the victim.
The investigation led to the arrests of Williams, Healey and Lavers on Monday and a search warrant was executed at a home in Deer Lake. Shot gun shells and brass knuckles were located and seized from inside the residence.
Healey and Williams remain in custody and attend court today. Lavers was released by the court and is set to appear back in court on Aug. 29.
Jake Williams is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Extortion using a firearm
- Robbery using a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Assault with a weapon
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Breach of a court release order – seven counts
Jared Healey is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Extortion using a firearm
- Robbery using a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Lavers is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Extortion using a firearm
- Robbery using a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Shane White who is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Extortion using a firearm
- Robbery using a firearm
- Assault
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Breach of a court release order
- Fail to attend court
A firearm, believed to be used during this crime, was recovered Tuesday.
All evidence obtained up to this point in the investigation support that this incident was not a random act. The investigation is continuing.Post Views: 102