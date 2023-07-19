Municipalities NL calls for provincial infrastructure plan

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador is calling for a provincial long-term infrastructure plan to address what they’re calling the significant needs across the province.

MNL President Amy Coady says many communities across the province are having issues – from poor drinking water to dilapidated road infrastructure. Much of the concern is addressed to rural communities.

NTV’s David Salter is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.