MUNFA Executive Concerned by PSC Announcement

The MUNFA Executive is concerned by an announcement by the Presidential Search Committee that a private executive search firm will once again be used to find Memorial University’s next president.

MUNFA President Josh Lepawsky said, “No private search firm should be making decisions about which candidates make it into the total pool of candidates being considered for the job of University President.”

MUNFA Executive asks that the role of such a firm be limited to facilitating information collection and wants the names of shortlisted candidates and their CVs to be made public, and all shortlisted candidates meet and take questions from the various stakeholder groups.