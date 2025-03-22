MUN workers call for province to step in amid $9 million deficit

Employees at Memorial University are calling on the provincial government to increase funding following news that MUN is facing a deficit of $8.9 million in their upcoming budget.

CUPE Local 1615 is calling for immediate action to protect the province’s only public university.

A recent report from the Auditor General identified concerns in a 2014 audit in which recommendations were made to the Province to have a long term plan to address crumbling infrastructure.

CUPE says over ten years later, the same issues not only remain but are increasing in urgency.

CUPE 1615 represents Administrative, Instructional, Technical, and Technical Support Staff at the St. John’s, Signal Hill, Grenfell, and Labrador campuses.