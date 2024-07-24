MUN Students’ Union calls on university to create supports for Bangladeshi students

MUN Students’ Union is showing their support to student protesters in Bangladesh, while calling on the university to create tangible supports for MUN Bangladeshi students at this time.

The union says due to the internet blackout, some Bangladeshi students at MUN have not been able to be in contact with their families for a number of days.

Massive protests across Bangladesh have turned into deadly violence, following clashes between students, pro-government supporters and police.

The protesters have been demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971 against Pakistan

On Wednesday, it’s been reported that most of the country still is without internet. The government announced an easing of the curfew imposed to help contain the unrest, lifting it from Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow people to shop for essentials, with offices reopened between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.