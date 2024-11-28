MUN Getting New CT Imaging Equipment

Thanks to an investment from the provincial government, Memorial University will be able to purchase equipment to help advance medical research.

The Department of Industry, Energy and Technology is investing $477,860 to assist with the purchase of a micro-computed tomography (CT) imaging suite, including a Micro-CT scanner, 3-D suite software, and a large animal transport system.

This investment leverages other contributions of $490,000, for a total project investment of $937,860.

The Micro-CT scanner will allow researchers to test treatments and see the effects in real-time. The imaging suite will also enable the study of non-living samples.

The equipment will be used across other scientific disciplines such as pharmaceutical industries, government agencies, and the general public.