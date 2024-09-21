MUN announces date for Fall Convocation

Memorial University will hold the fall convocation at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Oct. 17.

More than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate degrees will be granted. The university will also present an honorary degree to maestro Marc David. David will be recognized for his dedication to music communities, students, musicians and audiences with an honorary doctor of letters degree.

The Kingston, Ont. native completed his Bachelor of Music Degree at McGill University and his doctoral degree in orchestral conducting at Université de Montreal.