Multiple youth arrested for assault with a weapon outside Mount Pearl restaurant

Police have charged multiple youth following an investigation into a disturbance outside a Mount Pearl restaurant.

Just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue. Officers determined a group of youth had damaged property at the location, and had assaulted a male in the parking lot of the business. The male sustained minor physical injuries. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division were engaged to investigate this event.

As a result of the investigation, three youth were arrested Thursday afternoon. The accused are in custody and will appear in provincial court today in relation to the following offences:

Male youth one

Assault with a weapon

Property damage

Failure to comply with a release order

Male youth two

Assault with a weapon

Property damage

Male youth three

Assault with a weapon

Property damage

The RNC asks that anyone with information that may assist with this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com. The identity of the suspects in this case are protected by the legal parameters set out in the Youth Criminal Justice Act in relation to the protection of the privacy of young persons.