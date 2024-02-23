Multiple school closures across the island

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update coming later this morning regarding afternoon classes:

Anthony Paddon Elementary

Baccalieu Collegiate

Bishop White School

Cabot Academy

Carbonear Academy

Carbonear Collegiate

Catalina Elementary

Centreville Academy

Clarenville High School

Clarenville Middle School

Discovery Collegiate

Fitzgerald Academy

Glovertown Academy

Heritage Collegiate

Holy Cross Elementary (Holyrood)

Holy Cross School Complex

Jane Collins Academy

John Burke High School

Lake Academy

Lumsden Academy

Matthew Elementary

Pearson Academy

Perlwin Elementary

Persalvic School Complex

Random Island Academy

Riverside Elementary

Smallwood Academy

Southwest Arm Academy

St. Augustines Elementary

St. Francis School

St. Mark’s School

St. Michaels Regional High

St. Peter’s All Grade

Swift Current Academy S

Tricentia Academy

Tricon Elementary

William Mercer Academy

The following schools have a delayed opening:

All Hallows Elementary

Amalgamated Academy

Ascension Collegiate

Bay Roberts Primary

Christ the King School

Fortune Bay Academy

J.M. Olds Collegiate

Mobile Central High School

Riverwood Academy

St. Bernard’s Elementary

St. Catherine’s Academy

St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Peters Elementary (UIC)

Twillingate Island Elementary

CNA campuses in Bonavista and Carbonear will be closed for the morning with an update by 11:00 a.m. regarding afternoon classes. Online classes continue as scheduled.