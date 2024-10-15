Multiple Impaired Drivers Stopped by Corner Brook RNC

The RNC has charged two people with impaired driving following separate incidents this weekend in Corner Brook.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, police conducted a traffic stop with a pickup truck on Riverside Drive. The operator was determined to be impaired by alcohol contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The 46-year-old man was issued a driving suspension, and his vehicle was seized form the scene of the traffic stop.

On Sunday, just after 9 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a potential impaired driver and located the suspect vehicle a short time later in the area of East Valley Road. Following an investigation, the 66-year-old male driver was charged with criminal offences related to impaired operation of the vehicle. His drivers license was suspended and the vehicle was seized from the scene. The accused was released from custody to appear in provincial court in connection with the charges.