Multiple crashes keep emergency crews busy Wednesday evening

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious following a crash on the Foxtrap Access Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Emergency crews on the northeast Avalon were kept busy Wednesday evening dealing with at least three crashes on the roads.

At about 6:45 p.m. crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Topsail Road and Commonwealth Avenue. Both vehicles suffered moderate damage in the crash. One person was assessed for minor injuries at the scene. It’s unknown if they were taken to hospital. Traffic was slowed in the area as personnel worked.

There were only minor injuries reported following a two-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl on Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Shortly after the collision in Mount Pearl, crews were called to a single-vehicle crash in the east end of St. John’s. The driver of a motorcycle lost control on the off-ramp from the Outer Ring Road eastbound to Torbay Road northbound. Damage to the bike was minor. The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. The crash closed the off-ramp for roughly a half hour.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution following a minor motorcycle crash on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

At about 7:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the Foxtrap Access Road, at its intersection with Incinerator Road. The driver of a southbound sedan lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the ditch. The car flipped over, coming to rest on its roof several metres from where it left the roadway. The vehicle was occupied by two people, both of whom were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

