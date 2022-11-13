Multiple crashes keep crews busy and send two to hospital

There were no injuries reported following this two-vehicle collision on Prince Philip Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Emergency crews were kept busy in St. John’s Sunday evening responding to three motor vehicle crashes in a little over an hour’s time.

The first occurred at the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road, one of St. John’s’ most dangerous intersections. Crews were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. and arrived to find two vehicles with significant damage following a t-bone collision. Paramedics assessed the occupants of both vehicles, however there were no injuries reported. Traffic was slowed in the area for over half an hour as the scene was cleared.

Two people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Heavy Tree Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A second crash happened only minutes after the first. Crews responded to Heavy Tree Road, where it meets Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive, following a t-bone collision that caused extensive damage to the two vehicles involved. Paramedics took two people to hospital, including a child, both as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash on Team Gushue Highway. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. emergency personnel were called to the Team Gushue Highway following a single-vehicle crash. The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the highway at the exit to Brier Avenue. The driver of a sedan lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway. A lengthy skid mark could be seen on the road, leading to where the car left the highway. The vehicle came to a stop on an embankment approximately 25 metres from where it left the shoulder. There were no injuries reported.

Scenes from three separate motor vehicle crashes in St. John’s