Multiple collisions keep emergency crews busy on Saturday evening

Emergency personnel were kept busy on Saturday evening responding to multiple traffic incidents in St. John’s.

At about 5:15 p.m. crews responded to Torbay Road, near the intersection with Elizabeth Avenue. The driver of a southbound vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic, striking a utility pole on the opposite side of the street. The force of the crash cracked the pole and caused significant damage to the vehicle. The driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, and was assessed by paramedics at the scene. It is unknown if they were transported to hospital. There were traffic delays into the night as crews worked to replace the damaged pole.

The driver of this car reportedly suffered no serious injuries after crashing into a pole on Torbay Road on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A short while later, at 5:40 p.m., crews were called to a stretch of Newfoundland Drive near Stirling Crescent following a head-on collision. Both vehicles involved sustained considerable damage, with the wheel of an SUV being ripped from the vehicle. Four people inside the SUV were assessed by paramedics, but it is unknown if any were taken to hospital. The lone occupant of a sedan involved was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

At least one person was taken to hospital following a head-on collision on Newfoundland Drive on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

At roughly 6:30 p.m. a two-vehicle collision slowed traffic at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and MacDonald Drive. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. There were no injuries to report.

At about 9:00 a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Empire Avenue and Newtown Road. The pickup truck and SUV involved both sustained moderate damage. There also no injuries to report.

