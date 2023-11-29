Multiple closures as Avalon Peninsula braces for early winter storm

There are multiple closures to report as the Avalon braces for an early winter storm in November.

Schools on the Avalon Peninsula are either closing early, or for the entire day. Provincial government offices in the St. John’s metro region have just closed at noon for the remainder of the day, except for those employees advised by their departments to report to work.

Memorial University’s St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute and the Signal Hill campus have also just closed at noon. Evening classes and activities are cancelled. Rain this morning is expected turn to snow this afternoon as the temperature drops.

NTV’s chief meteorologist Eddie Sheerr will have all the details at noon, 5:30 and 6 on NTV, as well ntv.ca.