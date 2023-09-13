MP Small says EI changes unfair for fishing industry

Conservative MP Clifford Small says the EI changes are not fair to the coastal fishing industry.
NTV’s Colleen Lewis has that story.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
More voices calling on Ottawa to reverse EI criteria changesBy David Salter — September 13, 2023
More voices today are calling on Ottawa to reverse its changes to employment insurance criteria…Post Views: 0
-
Hurricane Lee Update; not expected to bring major impacts to N.L., however the Maritimes will not be so luckyBy Eddie Sheerr — September 13, 2023
As of 6:30 PM Hurricane Lee is a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale…Post Views: 41
-
Man dies in ATV crash in St. George’sBy Web Team — September 13, 2023
A man in his fifties is dead after his ATV crashed on the railbed in…Post Views: 89