MP Clifford Small calling on Prime Minister to challenge EU ban on Seal Products

The MP for Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame Clifford Small and MP Rick Perkins are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to challenge the 2009 EU ban on Canadian Seal Products while meeting with EU Leaders in St. John’s.

In a statement, Small said that the ban has brought the seal harvest to a standstill and has destroyed the way of life for First Nations in the North and caused the destruction of the fishing industry in Atlantic Canada.

The Liberal Government says the ban is “not a major trade irritant”.