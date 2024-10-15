Mount Pearl Teams with CARST for Radon Test Kit Challenge

The City of Mount Pearl has partnered with the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST) to encourage residents to participate in the Radon Test Kit Challenge this winter.

The challenge aims to raise awareness about radon gas, the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers in Canada, which often goes undetected in homes.

Free test kits, which are no larger than the average smart speaker, will be available to the first 400 residents who sign up. The program also includes an information session covering the health effects of radon, and Health Canada’s recommendations.

“The Radon Test Kit Challenge is a great opportunity to help Mount Pearl families protect their health,” says Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker. “With increased awareness of air quality, reducing radon gas is vital to lung cancer prevention.”

Mount Pearl residents can sign up for the program at mountpearl.ca/radon-testing.

To schedule an interview with a CARST representative, please contact: Pam Warkentin, [email protected] ph:204-798-9649.