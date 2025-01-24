Mount Pearl man arrested in connection with assaults and break-and-enter

On Thursday morning the RNC responded to a disturbance at a residence in Mount Pearl.

A male suspect was arrested for break and enter, assault, uttering threats and property damage.

At the same time, other officers were at a home in Mount Pearl for an assault complaint. Officers learned that the male suspect in this complaint was the same suspect for the alleged break and enter from earlier.

The 38-year-old was taken to the St. John’s lockup. In addition to the first set of charges, he was also charged with assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats and property damage for the second incident.

The accused and the victims in both incidents were known to each other.