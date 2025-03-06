Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South to make Major Hockey Announcement today

The City of Mount Pearl and the Town of Conception Bay South will make a major hockey announcement today at the Glacier Arena Hospitality Suite in Mount Pearl at 11:30 a.m.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker, CBS Mayor Darrin Bent, and Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Minister Steve Crocker will be joined by representatives from Destination St. John’s, Sport Tourism Event Partnership, Hockey Canada, Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Host Committee.

The upcoming national sporting event is expected to have a significant impact on the province.