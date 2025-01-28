Motorists Reminded to Watch for Caribou on the Northern Peninsula

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is urging motorists to use extreme caution on the roadway between Flowers Cove and Eddies Cove East and surrounding areas due to caribou in the area.

A large part of the St. Anthony caribou herd is spending the winter in this area and many animals have been observed on the road in the area.

The caribou are attracted to road salt and are vulnerable to vehicle collisions.

Remember to scan both sides of the highway and encourage passengers to watch for caribou, pay attention to caribou warning signs, avoid driving at dusk and dawn when caribou are more commonly seen near highways, and reduce speeds when driving at night when caribou are more difficult to see.