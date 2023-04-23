Motorcycle driver taken to hospital following Paradise crash

The rider of a motorcycle is loaded into an ambulance after crashing their bike on Topsail Road on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash in Paradise.

At about 3:45 p.m. emergency crews responded to Topsail Road, in the area of the T.C.H. overpass. Witness reports from the scene indicate the driver of a motorcycle attempted to stop for a red light, but lost control. The motorcycle tipped, sending the rider to the ground.

Passers-by tended to the individual until emergency personnel arrived. Paramedics took them to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. The bike sustained minor damage, and was driven home by a family member.

Westbound traffic on the busy road was slowed as crews worked.