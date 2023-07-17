Motorcycle accident claims life of senior near Soldier’s Pond

A 77-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Soldier’s Pond this weekend.
It happened at around 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon. RCMP say they received a call that a motorcycle had left the road. The rider died at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved, and the investigation is continuing.
New family care team in Western now accepting new patientsBy Marykate O'Neill — 2 hours ago
A new family care team for the Deer Lake and White Bay area, as announced as part of Budget 2023, is now operational and open to residents.
The team is located at 4 Clinic Drive in Deer Lake. Residents who do not have a primary care provider now or who expect to not have one within the next three months in the Deer Lake and White Bay area, as well as province-wide, can register with Patient Connect NL online at: https://patientconnect.nlchi.ca/ or via phone at: 1-833-913-4679. Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services will work to assign those who register to a family care team or primary health care provider when one becomes available in their area.
Family care teams offer access to multiple health care professionals, including:
- Family doctors
- Nurse Practitioners
- Nurses
- Social Workers
- Pharmacists
- And other allied health professionals
Budget 2023 included $21.2 million to fund 10 teams for 2023-2024, along with an 11th team on the Burin Peninsula.Post Views: 71
Province provides update on its plan to address surgical backlogsBy Web Team — 1 day ago
The province has given an update on its plan to address surgical backlogs. Exactly 124 joint replacement surgeries were completed since December. Of those, 62 patients were transported on eight flights from the western and Labrador Grenfell zones for cardiac catheterization in St. John’s, and 67 orthopaedic surgeries were done in St. Anthony by the travelling orthopaedic program. Health Minister Tom Osborne says the initiative has the potential to book more than 120 patients per year from the waitlist who would otherwise have to wait to get their surgeries in St. John’s.Post Views: 184
Provincial and federal governments partner to help reduce the stigma surrounding dementiaBy Web Team — 1 day ago
Eight communities in the province are taking steps to reduce the stigma surrounding dementia.
With 10,000 people in the Newfoundland and Labrador living with dementia, the province and Ottawa teamed up to announce $716,000 for the partnering for dementia friendly communities project. The eight communities are Clarenville, Corner Brook, Mary’s Harbour, Placentia, Roddickton, Springdale, Stephenville and Twillingate.
These communities will use the funding to help increase awareness of dementia and support stigma reduction in line with the province’s recently released dementia care action plan.Post Views: 118