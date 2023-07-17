News

Motorcycle accident claims life of senior near Soldier’s Pond

By Web Team
Published on July 17, 2023 at 2:14 pm

A 77-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Soldier’s Pond this weekend.
It happened at around 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon. RCMP say they received a call that a motorcycle had left the road. The rider died at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved, and the investigation is continuing.

