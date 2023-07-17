Motorcycle accident claims life of senior near Soldier’s Pond

A new family care team for the Deer Lake and White Bay area, as announced as part of Budget 2023, is now operational and open to residents.

The team is located at 4 Clinic Drive in Deer Lake. Residents who do not have a primary care provider now or who expect to not have one within the next three months in the Deer Lake and White Bay area, as well as province-wide, can register with Patient Connect NL online at: https://patientconnect.nlchi.ca/ or via phone at: 1-833-913-4679. Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services will work to assign those who register to a family care team or primary health care provider when one becomes available in their area.

Family care teams offer access to multiple health care professionals, including:

Family doctors

Nurse Practitioners

Nurses

Social Workers

Pharmacists

And other allied health professionals

Budget 2023 included $21.2 million to fund 10 teams for 2023-2024, along with an 11th team on the Burin Peninsula.