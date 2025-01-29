Mostly snow-covered roads across the province

Across Newfoundland, roads are mostly snow-covered. There is poor visibility on the southwest coast, the Bay D’Espoir Highway, and from Cape Broyle to Chance Cove Park. Travel is not recommended from Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm and from Woody Point to Trout River.

Roads in Labrador are partly snow-packed with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic advises that crossings scheduled for Thursday could be impacted. The MV Kamutik W and MV Qajaq W are out of service. MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 928 and 902 are delayed. Flights in St. John’s and Gander are on time.