Mostly good driving conditions with a few snow-covered sections of highway this morning

On the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are mostly bare. There are partly snow-covered roads on most of the west coast and from Badger to Gander. On the Avalon and Burin Peninsula, there are snow-covered areas with icy and slushy sections. Visibility is good.

Roads across most of Labrador are snow-covered with icy sections. Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Cache River Depot is bare with icy sections. Visibility is good.

Marine Atlantic anticipates potential delays on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The MV Flanders is out of service while ramp repairs are underway. This is estimated to take four to six hours. Other ferries in the provincial network are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264, 4106, and 4227 are delayed. There are delays at the Deer Lake Regional Airport as well. Provincial Airlines flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.